AEW | Matt Hardy è un free agent | non ha rinnovato con la compagnia

AEW Matt

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Matt Hardy è un free agent, non ha rinnovato con la compagnia (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Da qualche tempo la situazione contrattuale di Matt Hardy era oggetto di discussione. Lui ed il fratello Jeff non hanno mai nascosto qualche mal di pancia per come venivano gestiti dalla AEW, il che aveva destato dubbi sul loro futuro. Ad alimentare le indiscrezioni anche la recente presenza di Matt ad un episodio di Raw anche se poi furono smentiti contatti tra lui e la dirigenza. Ora arrivano novità. Niente rinnovo Dopo diverse settimane di indiscrezioni e speculazioni sul futuro di Matt Hardy arrivano ora significative novità. Lui e la AEW stavano trattando il rinnovo, ma a quanto pare l’accordo non è stato raggiunto. Secondo quanto evidenziato da Sean Sapp di Fightful Select, infatti, le parti non hanno trovato l’accordo per il rinnovo contrattuale. Pertanto, ora, Matt ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Matt

    Da qualche tempo la situazione contrattuale di Matt Hardy era oggetto di discussione. Lui ed il fratello Jeff non hanno mai nascosto qualche mal di pancia per come venivano gestiti dalla AEW, ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Matt

    Durante l’episodio di AEW Collision di sabato notte, durante la sfida “aperta” lanciata dal campione TNT Adam Copeland, ha fatto il suo debutto ufficiale in AEW Matt Cardona. L’atleta si ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Matt

    Questa notte era attesa la prima open challenge per il titolo TNT di Edge, alias Adam Copeland, in quel di Collision, dopo la vittoria del titolo TNT contro Christian Cage. Nello show, ... (zonawrestling)

Daily Drop (4/8): WWE WrestleMania 40 Fallout, Matt Hardy Leaves AEW - Drop, your daily roundup of wrestling news and rumors for Monday, April 8. Last night was WrestleMania Sunday, and Cody Rhodes finished his story. After WrestleMania 40's Sunday event was over, the ...msn

Matt Hardy A Free Agent After Allowing AEW Contract To Lapse - Matt Hardy's tenure with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end with the veteran performer now officially a free agent in the wrestling industry.ewrestlingnews

AEW Star Lets Their Contract Expire - Now A Free Agent - Matt Hardy now finds himself a free agent after opting to let his AEW contract lapse. Previously, it was reported that Hardy's AEW deal was expiring in March, with the star himself detailing how he'd ...whatculture

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Matt
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.