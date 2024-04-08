5TH International exhibition and conference on valve and flow control technologies

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) This dynamic industry is redefining design and production, setting rigorous new standards for safety and reliability, and using a range of robust materials to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. From high-performance alloys to advanced polymers, AM is using a range ofsuch as powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition to innovate. For a unique insight into how AM is driving the energy transition and paving the way for a sustainable future, don’t miss this unique learning opportunity. Book thes and get your free visitor pass! May 14th 2024 –and private openingMay 15th > 16th 2024 –and

May 14th 2024 – conference and private openingMay 15th > 16th 2024 – exhibition and conference EVENT PROGRAMME: TUESDAY, MAY 14th, 2024 10 am -5 pm Private Opening 11 am Opening conference 2.15 ... (bergamonews)

39 Essex Chambers announced as Silver Sponsors for the 5th Edition of LawInSport’s Sports Law Arbitration Moot - Ahead of the Grand Finals, we are delighted to announce 39 Essex Chambers as a Silver Sponsor for the 5th edition of the global Sports Law Arbitration Moot (SLAM) competition. The SLAM Grand Finals of ...lawinsport

Unified Brainz Group Celebrates Milestones with 6th Global Business Leadership Forum & Awards 2024 - Unified Brainz Group, a globally recognized branding and management consulting firm, alongside its media and publication arm, commemorated a decade of excellence with the 10th Anniversary of Unified ...theprint.in

Shahbag movement of Bangladesh and women’s image in the identity battle. - Abstract: In Bangladesh, the Shahbag Movement 2013 started at noon on the 5th of February 2013 to protest against the verdict of life imprisonment of Abdul Quader Molla, one of the accused war ...uibk.ac.at