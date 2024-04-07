WWE | Wrestlemania XL già da record solo con la prima notte | superata l’edizione numero 32 secondo Triple H

WWE: Wrestlemania XL già da record solo con la prima notte, superata l’edizione numero 32 secondo Triple H (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Durante la consueta conferenza stampa post-show, Triple H ha annunciato che Wrestlemania XL è già da record. Il CCO WWE ha affermato che solo la prima notte è già stata la migliore della storia al botteghino, battendo l’edizione numero 32 che si svolse in un’unica serata. Nonostante non siano stati rivelati ancora i numeri ufficiali, The Game ha sottolineato il dato a fronte dei 75.542 fan presenti (annunciati dalla promotion, in realtà qualcosa in meno come sempre), affermando che lui e Nick Khan lavorano per consentire a tutti di prendere parte, ogni anno, allo Showcase of Immortals. Sono stati battuti quindi i 17.3 milioni di dollari di 8 anni fa, quando ad Arlington si tenne l’edizione di Wrestlemania che ...
