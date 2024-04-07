WWE | King e Queen of the Ring torneranno a maggio | manca solo l’ufficialità!

(Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Secondo l’ultimo report del Wrestling Observer, dopo essere stato cancellato in favore di Night of Champions nel 2023, quest’anno torneràof the, premium live event che dovrebbe tenersi il 25in Arabia Saudita, poche settimane dopo Backlash, che si svolgerà in Francia e che sarà il primo evento speciale dopo Wrestlemania XL. Nonostante manchi ancora l’annuncio, dunque,due dei tornei storici in casa WWE, che culmineranno nello show arabo con le due finalissime. In attesa del, ricordiamo che l’ultima volta che si tennero i due tornei fu 3 anni fa, nel 2021, con Xavier Woods e Zelina Vega vincitori, rispettivamente, del titolo diof the

