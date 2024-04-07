WWE | King e Queen of the Ring torneranno a maggio | manca solo l’ufficialità!

WWE: King e Queen of the Ring torneranno a maggio, manca solo l’ufficialità! (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Secondo l’ultimo report del Wrestling Observer, dopo essere stato cancellato in favore di Night of Champions nel 2023, quest’anno tornerà King & Queen of the Ring, premium live event che dovrebbe tenersi il 25 maggio in Arabia Saudita, poche settimane dopo Backlash, che si svolgerà in Francia e che sarà il primo evento speciale dopo Wrestlemania XL. Nonostante manchi ancora l’annuncio, dunque, torneranno due dei tornei storici in casa WWE, che culmineranno nello show arabo con le due finalissime. In attesa dell’ufficialità, ricordiamo che l’ultima volta che si tennero i due tornei fu 3 anni fa, nel 2021, con Xavier Woods e Zelina Vega vincitori, rispettivamente, del titolo di King & Queen of the Ring.
