WWE | Jacob Fatu firma con la federazione? I fan di Cody Rhodes tremano…

WWE Jacob

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Jacob Fatu firma con la federazione? I fan di Cody Rhodes tremano… (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Sembra ufficiale l’approdo di Jacob Fatu in WWE. L’ex MLW Heavyweight Champion, che ha terminato i suoi impegni con la medesima promotion a febbraio, sarebbe quindi il nuovo acquisto di Triple H. Membro della Anoa’i, sarebbe stato lui stesso a comunicare ad amici e familiari la firma con la promotion di Stamford, scatenando i meme online su un suo possibile debutto stanotte, a Wrestlemania, per costare il match a Cody come fatto da Sikoa l’anno scorso. Al di là degli scherzi e del divertimento su internet, Jacob Fatu è uno dei free-agent più importanti sul mercato ed il suo approdo in WWE avrebbe un grosso valore, vista anche l’importanza della Bloodline ritrovata dopo il ritorno di The Rock. Non si conosce, al momento, la sua detinazione (se NXT o se il main roster) e vi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Jacob

    Jacob Fatu in questi anni si è affermato come uno dei talenti e volti principali del circuito indipendente. Recentemente ha debuttato in NJPW in occasione dell’evento Battle In The Valley, ma ... (zonawrestling)

Top Free Agent Saying They've Signed With WWE - According to Fightful Select, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu is telling people he is signed with WWE. Fightful was unable to confirm Fatu's signing with WWE or with Fatu himself.wrestlinginc

Jacob Fatu Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead Of WrestleMania 40 Amid WWE Signing Report (Exclusive) - WWE could have a ton of surprises for fans as the biggest show of the year approaches its second night. Now, it appears that Jacob Fatu is even closer to the company. Jacob Fatu was seen in ...msn

Report – WWE Signs Jacob Fatu - A major free agent is reportedly headed to WWE. According to a report from Fightful Select, former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has reportedly told those close to him that he signed with WWE ...ewrestlingnews

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Jacob
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.