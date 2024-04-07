Wrestling | WrestleMania 40 | risultati | ecco cosa è successo nella Night 1

Wrestling WrestleMania

Wrestling | WrestleMania 40, risultati: ecco cosa è successo nella Night 1 (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Finalmente il gong è stato suonato. nella nottata italiana, infatti, è andata in scena la prima parte dello show WrestleMania 40 della WWE che ha legiferato i primissimi risultati dello show più famoso e importante legato al mondo del Wrestling. ecco cosa è successo al Lincoln Financial Field Stadium di Philadelphia. WrestleMania 40, risultati: il riassunto della prima serata Kickoff:– Due ore di parlato col riassunto dello storyline che hanno dato vita alle faide che hanno portato a questi incontri nello show più importante dell’anno del Wrestling WWE. Lo show principale: Women´s Match for the Women´s World Championship:Rhea Ripley batte Becky Lynch (Rhea rimane campionessa) Six Pack Ladder Match for ...
