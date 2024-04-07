WRESTLEMANIA | The Rock e Roman Reigns battono Cody e Rollins | per Cody sarà un inferno

WRESTLEMANIA: The Rock e Roman Reigns battono Cody e Rollins, per Cody sarà un inferno (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Il match più atteso della prima notte di WRESTLEMANIA 40 era senza ombra di dubbio il tag team match tra Dwayne Johnson e Roman Reigns da una parte e Seth Rollins e Cody Rhodes dall’altra. Da una parte uno degli uomini più famosi del pianeta, nonché leggenda della disciplina, ed il suo cugino campione del mondo da 3 anni. Dall’altra -invece- l’altro campione del mondo maschile della compagnia ed il vincitore delle ultime due Royal Rumble. Era inevitabile che questo match fosse il main event della serata. Dopo le lunghe entrate, che come era prevedibile si sono prolungate per molti minuti, sul ring si sono presentati i due ex compagni dello Shield: Roman Reigns e Seth Rollins. Il match come nelle attese non è stato un match ...
