WRESTLEMANIA | The Rock e Roman Reigns battono Cody e Rollins | per Cody sarà un inferno

Wrestlemania 40 risultati Night 1, report sabato 6 aprile 2024 È la notte di Wrestlemania XL, nota anche come Wrestlemania 40, la quarantesima edizione dell’omonimo premium live event ... (spettacoloitaliano)
E siamo arrivati al sesto match di questa Night 1 di WRESTLEMANIA 40 valido per l’intercontinental Championship fra il campione, il più longevo di sempre, GUNTHER e lo sfidante, L’Underdog ... (zonawrestling)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson torna sul ring a Wrestlemania 40 dopo undici anni. Appuntamento stanotte e domani notte a partire dall'una ora italiana. Sarà un'anteprima dello show che si terrà a Bologna ... (fanpage)
The Rock scores victory in WWE return - The Rock and Roman Reigns have defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA's opening night.smh.au
Rhea Ripley Defeats Becky Lynch, Retains Women's World Title at WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 - Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WRESTLEMANIA 40 on Saturday to retain the Women's World Championship. The Eradicator hit Lynch with a pair ...bleacherreport
WRESTLEMANIA XL live updates: Sami Zayn stuns Gunther; Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson make appearances - It’s time for predictions! The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Jason Jones, Eric Koreen, Richard Deitsch and Rob Rossi have chosen their winners for every match on the two-night WRESTLEMANIA XL card.theathletic