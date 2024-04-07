WRESTLEMANIA | Mami always on top | Becky Lynch sconfitta ed il regno del terrore di Rhea Ripley continua

WRESTLEMANIA Mami

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WRESTLEMANIA: Mami always on top, Becky Lynch sconfitta ed il regno del terrore di Rhea Ripley continua (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) L’edizione numero quaranta di WRESTLEMANIA si apre con il botto: il Women’s World Championship di Rhea Ripley in palio contro colei che ha vinto l’Elimination Chamber 2024, Becky Lynch. Ingresso con il botto per la campionessa, con tanto di theme song suonata e cantata dal vivo, mentre Philadelphia si appresta a vivere una due giorni stellare. Un opener che si annuncia decisamente importante, con The Man che cerca un nuovo incredibile WRESTLEMANIA Moment, cercando di mettere fine al regno del terrore di Mami. Ci riuscirà? MamiMania o Becky riuscirà nell’impresa? Prime fasi a favore di The Man, ma è solo l’inizio Prime fasi di approccio al match decisamente equilibrate, con The Man che parte ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WRESTLEMANIA Mami

    Nel main event di ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024, Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Champion, ha difeso con successo la sua cintura nella sua Australia, sconfiggendo un’imbattuta (dal suo ritorno di ... (zonawrestling)

Rhea Ripley Remains On Top, Defeats Becky Lynch To Retain WWE Women's World Title At WRESTLEMANIA XL - Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship in the opening bout of WRESTLEMANIA 40 Saturday, defeating Becky Lynch. The finish saw Ripley fight out of a Manhandle Slam off the middle rope ...fightful

WRESTLEMANIA 40 results: Mami still on top as Rhea Ripley outlasts Becky Lynch - Mami goes for the pin and hears the ref count to two. Taken to the ground by the champ, Ripley has to struggle to avoid the Disarm-Her. Rhea figures the best way to escape is to pick Becky off the mat ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 Results As Rhea Ripley Beats Becky Lynch - Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the opening match of WRESTLEMANIA 40 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn.forbes

Video di Tendenza
Video WRESTLEMANIA Mami
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.