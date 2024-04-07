WRESTLEMANIA | Mami always on top | Becky Lynch sconfitta ed il regno del terrore di Rhea Ripley continua

Nel main event di ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024, Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Champion, ha difeso con successo la sua cintura nella sua Australia, sconfiggendo un’imbattuta (dal suo ritorno di ... (zonawrestling)
Rhea Ripley Remains On Top, Defeats Becky Lynch To Retain WWE Women's World Title At WRESTLEMANIA XL - Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship in the opening bout of WRESTLEMANIA 40 Saturday, defeating Becky Lynch. The finish saw Ripley fight out of a Manhandle Slam off the middle rope ...fightful
WRESTLEMANIA 40 results: Mami still on top as Rhea Ripley outlasts Becky Lynch - Mami goes for the pin and hears the ref count to two. Taken to the ground by the champ, Ripley has to struggle to avoid the Disarm-Her. Rhea figures the best way to escape is to pick Becky off the mat ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 Results As Rhea Ripley Beats Becky Lynch - Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the opening match of WRESTLEMANIA 40 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn.forbes