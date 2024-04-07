WRESTLEMANIA | Lo YEET sconfigge il NO YEET | lo scontro fratricida se lo aggiudica Main Event Jey Uso

(Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Si continua senza sosta nella Night 1 di40, e il quarto match di serata è lofraJey Uso e Jimmy Uso, fratello vs fratello, sangue vs sangue,vs NO. Il sogno di due fratelli che ora diventa finalmente realtà, ovvero sfidarsi al Grandest Stage Of Them All. Non c’è tempo da perdere Jey fa il suo ingresso in pompa magna insieme a Lil Wayne ma non lascia terminare l’entrata al suo avversario, infatti nel mentre Jimmy si sta dirigendo verso il ring Jey si lancia all’esterno con un Suicide Dive e comincia ad attaccare ripetutamente Jimmy che una volta tornati sul ring, e quindi a match ufficialmente iniziato, reagisce e attacca Jey a suon di Superkick. Jimmy sembra voler ...

WRESTLEMANIA 40 results: Jey Uso sees through, defeats Jimmy Uso - Jimmy Uso doesn’t have as elaborate an entrance, and we’ll never know how it would have ended as Jey jumps him before the bell rings. Jey stays on the attack, hitting a cross body before his brother ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday

Jey Uso Dips Into Roman Reigns's Arsenal to Defeat Jimmy Uso at WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 - The bout kicked off in full gear, as Jey leaped over the top rope and took out Jimmy while his brother was making his entrance. This led to Jey controlling the momentum early as Jimmy attempted to ...comicbook

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 2024 Night 1 results: Live updates, highlights, Saturday match card - The Rock's first match in years headlines WWE's WRESTLEMANIA 2024 Night 1 match card. See the results, live updates, highlights from WRESTLEMANIA 40.tennessean