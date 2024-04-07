Triple H | “Brock Lesnar non è fuori dalla WWE | è solo a casa”

Triple H – ‘Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE’ - During the post-WWE WrestleMania 40 (Night One) media scrum, Triple H commented on Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE, what impressed him most about The Rock returning to the ring, and more. You can check ...ewrestlingnews

Triple H: 'Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE, He's Just At Home' - Saturday, but that doesn't mean his days with the promotion are a thing of the past. Despite being one of WWE's top Superstars, Lesnar did not appear at the Saturday event and is not expected in any ...msn

Triple H: Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE, He’s Home Being Brock - Triple H says Brock Lesnar is not gone from WWE, and his status is the same as it was before. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. As previously ...yahoo