Triple H | “Brock Lesnar non è fuori dalla WWE | è solo a casa”

Triple Brock

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
Triple H: “Brock Lesnar non è fuori dalla WWE, è solo a casa” (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Durante la conferenza stampa subito successiva alla prima notte di Wrestlemania XL, a Triple H è stato chiesto se Brock Lesnar fosse ancora sotto contratto con la WWE: “Ad un certo punto abbiamo parlato di Brock e della Royal Rumble” ha risposto il capo del team creativo, “È stato diverso tempo fa. Adesso Brock è a casa a fare le sue cose e vedremo dove questo porterà. Il suo status non è mai cambiato, non è fuori dalla WWE”.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Triple H – ‘Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE’ - During the post-WWE WrestleMania 40 (Night One) media scrum, Triple H commented on Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE, what impressed him most about The Rock returning to the ring, and more. You can check ...ewrestlingnews

Triple H: 'Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE, He's Just At Home' - Saturday, but that doesn't mean his days with the promotion are a thing of the past. Despite being one of WWE's top Superstars, Lesnar did not appear at the Saturday event and is not expected in any ...msn

Triple H: Brock Lesnar Is Not Gone From WWE, He’s Home Being Brock - Triple H says Brock Lesnar is not gone from WWE, and his status is the same as it was before. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. As previously ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Triple Brock
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.