The Rogue Prince of Persia, data d’uscita del gioco roguelite svelata da un noto insider (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Tom Henderson ha rivelato la data d’uscita di The Rogue Prince of Persia, affermando che il nuovo gioco di Evil Empire, il team di sviluppo a cui dobbiamo Dead Cells, sarà rilasciato in accesso anticipato nella giornata del 24 Maggio 2024. Dopo appena qualche giorno dalla pubblicazione del report che ha svelato tante informazioni inedite in merito a questo nuovo gioco Roguelite, l’inarrestabile insider ha aggiunto attraverso il suo profilo X che questo nuovo ed atipico capitolo della serie verrà annunciato ufficialmente tra ormai pochi giorni, e precisamente il 10 Aprile 2024. Invece la data di rilascio (in Accesso Anticipato) è in programma su Steam nella giornata del 24 Maggio 2024. Proprio in tal senso precisiamo ...
