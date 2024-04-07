Run for Autism oggi a Roma | in 3 500 per le vie del centro storico

Run for Autism oggi a Roma: in 3.500 per le vie del centro storico (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Circa 3.500 partecipanti hanno preso parte alla ‘Run for Autism – Memorial Viridiana Rotondi’, la corsa di strada di 10 e 5 chilometri organizzata dal Progetto Filippide in collaborazione con l’ASD Lazio Olimpia Runners Team, in occasione della “Giornata mondiale della consapevolezza dell’Autismo” e della Giornata mondiale dello Sport per lo Sviluppo e la Pace. Presenti sulle strade di Roma oltre 800 ragazze e ragazzi delle varie sedi territoriali del Progetto Filippide, e per la prima volta anche provenienti dall’Albania, dalla Repubblica Dominicana, dal Libano e dalla Tunisia. “Roma ha accolto oggi con il suo grande cuore e sensibilità la Run for Autism – ha dichiarato l’assessore capitolino a Sport, Grandi Eventi, Turismo e Moda, Alessandro Onorato, presente alla gara -. Una festa ...
