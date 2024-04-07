Il Sequel Crazy & Rich 2 si farà | inizio riprese a fine anno

Il Sequel Crazy & Rich 2 si farà, inizio riprese a fine anno (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Crazy &; Rich 2: Constance Wu e Henry Golding pronti a tornare in questa commedia romantica di successo Il Sequel Crazy &; Rich 2 ha una data di inizio riprese nel 2025 La commedia romantica di grande successo del 2018, “Crazy &; Rich”, si prepara a dare il benvenuto al suo attesissimo Sequel. Secondo quanto riportato da Production Weekly, i protagonisti Constance Wu e Henry Golding torneranno nei loro ruoli, con le riprese del progetto previste l’anno prossimo in Malesia e a Singapore. Inoltre, sembra che anche Michelle ...
