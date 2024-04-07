Golf | Akshay Bhatia ancora leader incontrastato al Valero Texas Open 2024 Risale Aberg

Golf: Akshay Bhatia ancora leader incontrastato al Valero Texas Open 2024. Risale Aberg (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Prosegue incessante la corsa di Akshay Bhatia al Valero Texas Open 2024. Il californiano, infatti, mette insieme un -4 nel terzo giro dell’evento di scena a Houston e non si ferma più: è al comando con lo score di -15 e continua ad avere un margine importante su tutti gli altri. L’unico ad avere qualche possibile speranza è Denny McCarthy, che si trova sì alle sue spalle, ma distanziato di quattro colpi. Ad ogni modo ne recupera uno, e per lui è già un buon fattore. Golf: Akshay Bhatia stacca tutti al Valero Texas Open, McIlroy di rincorsa Terza posizione solitaria per Brendon Todd, che invece si trova a -8 dopo aver girato in -2. Il primo vero posizionamento condiviso lo si trova con ...
