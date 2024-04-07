Cowboy Carter macina record | così Beyoncé ha reso inclusiva la musica country

Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter macina record: così Beyoncé ha reso inclusiva la musica country (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Life&People.it A dieci giorni dall’uscita, il nuovo album di Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter, macina record: è il più ascoltato su Spotify in un singolo giorno del 2024 con oltre 87 milioni di stream e il miglior debutto dell’anno su Amazon Music. La cantante texana ha ricevuto l’”Innovator Award” agli iHeart Radio Music Award e, con il brano “Texas Hold’em”, è la prima donna nera a raggiungere per due settimane consecutive la numero 1 della classifica Hot country Songs di Billboard. Ma l’ultimo progetto non ha soltanto confermato la fama planetaria della regina del pop: dalla sua pubblicazione, infatti, negli Stati Uniti è scaturito un acceso dibattito sulle origini del country e più in generale suo ruolo centrale che la comunità afroamericana ha avuto nella crescita ...
