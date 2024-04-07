Cowboy Carter macina record | così Beyoncé ha reso inclusiva la musica country

Spotify's new AI playlist feature allows users to create curated tracklist based on text descriptions - The DJ feature on Spotify has been testing AI playlist generation, and now the massive Swedish music streaming company is making it available to select customers in two countries.pinkvilla

IU's agency apologizes for illegal ticket trading controversy; vows to change process with updated policies - IU's agency was recently surrounded by controversy surrounding illegal ticket trading for her ongoing world tour. The agency updated its policy and apologized to fans.pinkvilla

The socialites and royals like Princess Anne and Zara Tindall to copy if you want to embrace Beyoncé's cowgirl chic with a British high-society flair - Texas-born Beyoncé has recently launched her highly-anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter - and became Spotify 's most-streamed album in a single day so far this year upon its release.dailymail.co.uk