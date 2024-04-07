AEW | Tony Khan arrabbiatissimo con CM Punk per le sue parole | conferme sulla messa in onda del video di All In a Dynamite

AEW: Tony Khan arrabbiatissimo con CM Punk per le sue parole, conferme sulla messa in onda del video di All In a Dynamite (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Arrivano conferme sul fatto che mercoledì notte, in un segmento condotto dagli Young Bucks, verranno mostrate per la prima volta le immagini di quanto accaduto nel backstage tra CM Punk e Jack Perry in quel di All In. Il tutto durante la diretta di Dynamite per una scelta diretta di Tony Khan che, secondo gli ultimi report, sarebbe furioso con il Best in the World per la sua intervista in quel di MMA Hour di lunedì scorso. Lo stesso boss AEW “avrebbe voluto mostrare questo filmato molto prima“, secondo le ultime indiscrezioni in merito, e lo potremmo vedere mercoledì durante la diretta del main show della sua promotion. Ricordiamo, per i fan più smemorati, che l’incidente di All In portò al licenziamento di Punk ed alla sospensione, ancora in atto, di Jack Perry, con un ...
