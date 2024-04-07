AEW | FTR approdano in finale! Sfideranno The Young Bucks a AEW Dynasty

AEW: FTR approdano in finale! Sfideranno The Young Bucks a AEW Dynasty (Di domenica 7 aprile 2024) Questa notte a AEW Collision su TNT Drama e Triller TV, è stato confermato che i The Young Bucks affronteranno FTR per le cinture di coppia a AEW Dynasty, il prossimo pay-per-view firmato All Elite Wrestling. L’episodio di questa settimana ha visto Dax Harwood e Cash Wheeler affrontare e sconfiggere Top Flight nella seconda semifinale del torneo. Gli ex campioni di coppia affronteranno The Young Bucks, che hanno sconfitto i Best Friends mercoledì scorso a Dynamite. Back & forth exchanges! Who will advance in the #AEW World Tag Team Tournament?Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @TopFlight612 pic.twitter.com/E1GjLHYxdN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024 AEW Dynasty si terrà domenica 21 aprile presso il Chaifetz Arena di Saint ...
