WWE | Un teaser sul possibile ritorno di Uncle Howdy appare anche al WWE World

WWE teaser

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Un teaser sul possibile ritorno di Uncle Howdy appare anche al WWE World (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Negli ultimi giorni ha fatto molto clamore il documentario dedicato alla memoria di Bray Wyatt, “Becoming Immortal”, al termine del quale è stato proiettato un ‘teaser’ che ha lasciato intendere ai fan l’imminente ritorno on-screen di Uncle Howdy, il sinistro personaggio interpretato da Bo Dallas (fratello di Wyatt). Nelle ultime ore, al WWE World di Philadelphia, la WWE ha tenuto un panel dedicato a Bray Wyatt e anche in questo caso, non è mancato un riferimento a Howdy. Al termine del panel dedicato alla memoria dell’Eater of Worlds, sullo schermo è apparso un altro teaser che ha come protagonista Uncle Howdy. Non è ancora chiaro se e quando il personaggio interpretato da Bo Dallas farà il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE teaser

    Quest’oggi, come da programma, la WWE ha rilasciato il documentario Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, disponibile su Peacock. Un toccante e necessario omaggio alla carriera del compianto Eater of ... (zonawrestling)

Kagurabachi Chapter 28: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More - Kanguva: Suriya starrer makers have THIS to say about crocodile eye shot in the teaser Snake Venom Case ... NFL star's controversial relationship with his parents, brothers Top 7 WWE Superstars With ...pinkvilla

Mystery teaser Quotes Friedrich Nietzsche During NXT Stand & Deliver - NXT aired a teaser during NXT Stand & Deliver, quoting philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. The quote read "I assess the power of a will by how much resistance, pain, torture it endures and knows how to ...fightful

WWE: Attenzione il ritorno di Uncle Howdy è possibile (VIDEO) - Sebbene Bo Dallas non si veda su un ring della WWE dal 2019, ha interpretato il personaggio di Uncle Howdy nella storia che stava portando sullo schermo Bray Wyatt. Sfortunatamente, la storyline è ...spaziowrestling

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE teaser
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.