WWE: Paul Heyman e The Rock senza tabù, nominati sia Brock Lesnar che Vince McMahon durante la HOF (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Nonostante il “divieto” di pronunciare i loro nomi, soprattutto per quanto concerne Vince McMahon, sia Paul Heyman che The Rock hanno trasgredito queste regole durante la Hall of Fame Class 2024 andata in onda nella nottata italiana dopo la diretta di Smackdown. Il Final Boss, infatti, nell’introdurre la nonna Lia Maivia ha citato apertamente l’ex Chairman per la prima volta dallo scandalo di gennaio (ricevendo fischi dalla folla di Philadelphia), mentre l’ex ECW non ha potuto esimersi dal pronunciare il nome di BRock Lesnar in più di un’occasione durante il suo lunghissimo (e fantastico) discorso di introduzione. Il tutto, riguardo The Beast, nonostante la stessa WWE, nel video package dedicato ad Heyman, ...
