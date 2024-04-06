WWE | Paul Heyman e The Rock senza tabù | nominati sia Brock Lesnar che Vince McMahon durante la HOF

Siamo a poche ore dal via ufficiale dell’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE, ovvero WrestleMania giunto alla sua 40esima edizione. Per le superstar oggi è stata una giornata ... (zonawrestling)
Nella puntata di WWE RAW del 25 marzo, The Rock ha preso alla sprovvista Cody Rhodes e lo ha attaccato nel backstage. “The Final Boss” ha fatto sanguinare Rhodes e ha inviato un chiaro ... (zonawrestling)
Un nuovo episodio della serie di documentari Biography: WWE Legends è in uscita e, come ben sapete, è dedicato all’attuale Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Il progetto, che ... (zonawrestling)
Before Jey Uso was a main-event WWE celebrity, Joshua Fatu once had NFL dreams - Joshua Fatu has run a unique personal gamut in the past 20 years. He’s gone from being a college athlete chasing NFL dreams to being out of shape and questioning his next move. He’s gone from moving ...theathletic
WWE SmackDown Highlights And Results: Bronson Reeds Wins Battle Royal, Solo Sikoa Loses to Jey Uso - This was also the last WWE weekly live event before the two-day ‘Show of Shows’ commenced. The night began with a hilarious sequence where Kevin Owens and Randy Orton chased after Logan Paul. Next, ...news18
When Will WWE's Next Draft Go Down - Last year's 2023 Draft went down across SmackDown and Raw on April 28 and May 1, again about a month after last year's WrestleMania. Though specific dates for this year's Draft weren't confirmed in ...whatculture