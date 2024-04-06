WWE | Logan Paul avrà un’entrata speciale a WrestleMania 40?

WWE: Logan Paul avrà un’entrata speciale a WrestleMania 40? (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) A poche ore da WrestleMania, si avverte il fermento dei fan in tutto il mondo. Sebbene la WWE l’abbia pubblicizzata come la più grande di tutti i tempi, ha giustificato tutto ciò che ha detto con il ricco programma di incontri per entrambe le serate. La compagnia, inoltre, potrebbe avere in serbo alcune grandi sorprese. Tra le grandi cose che la federazione potrebbe presentare, alcune entrate speciali per alcune superstar selezionate. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, la WWE ha in programma un’entrata speciale per lo United States Champion Logan Paul. Si prevede che la star avrà un’entrata basata sul marchio Prime Energy, con l’eventuale utilizzo di un Prime Energy Truck. Prime sarà inoltre lo sponsor ufficiale della manifestazione per tutti gli eventi live ...
