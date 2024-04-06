Where Winds Meet: Annunciata la Closed BETA con registrazioni aperte (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024)
Everstone Studios, rinomata casa di sviluppo cinese, in collaborazione con il publisher NetEase Games, ha annunciato l’attesa ClosedBETA di “WhereWindsMeet”, un action RPG open world che promette di rivoluzionare il genere mescolando l’atmosfera epica di “Ghost of Tsushima” con l’intensità tattica di “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”. Dopo un lungo periodo di attesa dal suo annuncio alla Gamescom 2022, finalmente il pubblico occidentale avrà l’opportunità di provare in anteprima questa esperienza entusiasmante dal 19 al 22 aprile.
WhereWindsMeet: aperte le iscrizioni per la BETA
“WhereWindsMeet” si presenta come un action RPG open world con un forte legame con ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
