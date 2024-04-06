The Bride | un primo sguardo al film di Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Bride: un primo sguardo al film di Maggie Gyllenhaal (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Dopo aver esordito alla regia con l’avvincente e pluripremiato La Figlia Oscura, l’attrice Maggie Gyllenhaal sta tornando dietro alla macchina da presa con The Bride, adattamento e reinterpretazione di Frankenstein. Pochi giorni fa, su Instagram, è stata la stessa regista a condividere le prime immagini del film. E quindi Ecco il primo sguardo a Christian Bale nei panni del mostro di Frankenstein insieme a un’immagine di Jessie Buckley nei panni de “La Sposa” (che potete vedere qui sotto). Bale e Buckley recitano nel film insieme ad Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz e Peter Sarsgaard. La sinossi del film recita: Un Frankenstein solitario viaggia nella Chicago degli anni ’30 per cercare l’aiuto del dottor Euphronius nel creare un compagno per se stesso. ...
