Talent New Energy: rivoluzione nel settore delle batterie allo stato solido (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Talent New Energy, una giovane azienda specializzata in batterie allo stato solido, presenta nuove celle con una densità di energia estremamente elevata. Queste batterie innovative promettono di rivoluzionare il settore dell’energia, offrendo una soluzione più efficiente e potente rispetto alle tradizionali batterie al litio. Talent ha affermato che il suo prototipo di cella di batteria a stato solido ha una densità di energia di 720 Wh/kg, che è il doppio della densità di energia della cella di batteria a stato semisolido del fornitore Nio WeLion. Nio riceve la prima fornitura di batterie a stato ...
