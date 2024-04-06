Run For Autism | a Roma torna la corsa su strada inclusiva | “E’ l’unico esempio in Europa”

Run For Autism, a Roma torna la corsa su strada inclusiva: “E’ l’unico esempio in Europa” (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Si svolgerà domenica 7 aprile la 12° edizione della Run For Autism (RFA) che rappresenta il momento centrale nell’ambito dell’evento internazionale del Progetto Filippide. Si tratta di una corsa su strada inclusiva con corridori neurotipici a fianco di persone autistiche e con altre disabilità. L’iscrizione prevista è di 12 euro, gratuita per le persone con disabilità. Si inizia alle 9.30 da Piazza Bocca della Verità al Foro Boario a Roma. Sono previsti due itinerari diversi: la stracittadina da 5 km e poi la 10 km sia in versione competitiva che non agonistica. “E’ l’unico esempio, certamente in Europa probabilmente nel mondo, in cui oltre 600 atleti autistici possono svolgere una competizione sportiva insieme a persone neurotipiche”, dice a ...
    Tutto pronto per la dodicesima edizione della 'Run for Autism – Memorial Viridiana Rotondi', in programma sulle strade di Roma domenica 7 aprile in occasione della "Giornata mondiale della ...

    Domenica 7 aprile, in occasione della "Giornata mondiale della consapevolezza dell'Autismo" e della Giornata mondiale dello Sport per lo Sviluppo e la PACE, sulle strade di Roma si svolgerà la 12^ ...

