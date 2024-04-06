ROH | Mark Briscoe vince il Titolo Mondiale ROH a Supercard of Honor 2024

(Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Il main event di ROH,of, si chiude con una grande sorpresa.ha conquistato ilROH sconfiggendo Eddie Kingston. I due si sono affrontati in una battaglia violenta e sanguinosa, in un match molto equilibrato che hanno portato entrambi vicini alla vittoria in diverse occasioni.ha concluso l’incontro grazie ad un Cutthroat Driver e con una Jay Driller (finisher tipica di suo fratello scomparso recentemente)ndo il match per schienamento. #ROHpic.twitter.com/iB8oGA8Hxi— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 6,ha poi festeggiato sul ring con suo padre e vari membri della sua famiglia. Per lui ...

