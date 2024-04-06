Rangers-Celtic | probabili formazioni | dove vederla in tv e in streaming

Rangers e Celtic si affrontano domenica 7 aprile a Ibrox per il terzo derby Old Firm della stagione in un incontro potenzialmente decisivo per il titolo. In uno degli Old Firm più importanti ... (sport.periodicodaily)

Scales admits 'massive' Ibrox clash will be biggest game of his career - Liam Scales admits that this weekend’s Old Firm game will be the biggest game of his career so far but insists Celtic will be treating it like any other fixture. The Republic of Ireland defender ranks ...news.stv.tv

Rodgers wants cool heads as Celtic head for crucial Ibrox clash - Brendan Rodgers has called on his Celtic players to maintain cool heads when they run out at Ibrox for Sunday's showdown with cinch Premiership title rivals Rangers.rte.ie

Scales says Rangers clash 'not title decider' - Liam Scales insists Sunday's match against Rangers is "not a title decider". Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table but only a point clear of their Glasgow rivals, who have a game in hand.bbc