Pentathlon, la UIPM propone il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028 (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Altre novità in vista nel Pentathlon: il Comitato Congiunto (atleti, allenatori, tecnico) della UIPM (Unione Internazionale Pentathlon Moderno) ha proposto tre opzioni per la scherma, da testare tra fine aprile e maggio, in vista delle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028, tutte con un format ad eliminazione diretta. Tutte le tre proposte formulate prevedono un format ad eliminazione diretta con turni preliminari, quarti di finale e semifinali, che culmineranno in un incontro finale tra gli ultimi due schermidori rimasti in gara: i vari format saranno testati nei mesi di aprile e maggio da diverse Federazioni Nazionali volontarie. I risultati ...
