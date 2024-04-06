One Piece | i protagonisti svelano i loro momenti preferiti e le aspettative per la stagione 2 dello show

One Piece

One Piece: i protagonisti svelano i loro momenti preferiti e le aspettative per la stagione 2 dello show (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Alcuni membri del cast della serie One Piece, prodotta da Netflix, hanno partecipato a un panel che si è svolto all'evento Weebcon 2024, condividendo curiosità e aneddoti sull'esperienza sul set. Alcuni dei protagonisti della serie One Piece sono stati ospiti dell'evento Weebcon 2024 e durante il panel hanno condiviso delle curiosità sul lavoro compiuto sul set, sui loro personaggi preferiti e sulle loro aspettative nei confronti della stagione 2. All'evento hanno partecipato Jacob Romero (Usopp), Emily Rudd (Nami), Taz Skylar (Sanji) e Steven John Ward (Mihawk). Le risposte date ai fan Rispondendo alle domande dei fan, i protagonisti hanno ad esempio svelato quali sono i loro personaggi preferiti di ...
