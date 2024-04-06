NJPW: Il BOSJ 31 parla nuovamente italiano, anche Akira tra i protagonisti. Annunciati tutti i partecipanti (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) La NJPW ha annunciato tutti i lottatori partecipanti al Best of the Super Juniors 31, torneo che si terrà tra l’11 maggio ed il 9 giugno. Terza partecipazione consecutiva per Francesco Akira, il nostro connazionale ormai punto fermo del roster NJPW. Ecco qui di seguito tutti i partecipanti al lungo torneo, giunto alla sua 31esima edizione: Ryusuke Taguchi El Desperado Kevin Knight YOH Hiromu Takahashi BUSHI Titan TJP Francesco Akira DOUKI Robbie Eagles Taiji Ishimori Yoshinobu Kanemaru SHO Clark Connors Drilla Moloney Kosei Fujita Blake Christian Ninja Mack HAYATA Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
NJPW reveals Best of the Super Juniors 31 lineup - This year's BOSJ kicks off on May 11, with the tournament finals set for Dominion on June 9 in Osaka-Jo Hall. 20 competitors have been announced for the tournament. Block assignments have yet to be ...
