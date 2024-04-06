Lee Chang-Dong dirigerà presto un nuovo film

Lee Chang-Dong dirigerà presto un nuovo film (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Il regista coreano di Burning - L'amore brucia smentisce le voci sul suo ritiro. Dopo le voci sul suo ritiro dalle scene, Lee Chang-Dong stupisce tutti. Il regista coreano ha dichiarato a The film Stage che non ha intenzione di smettere di lavorare e che anzi sta scrivendo due progetti diversi allo stesso tempo. Chang-Dong ha poi aggiunto che "non ci vorrà molto" per decidere quale sarà la sua prossima regia. Il suo ultimo film è stato Burning - L'amore brucia del 2018, forse il suo migliore, ma la sua filmografia è piena di grandi titoli, tra cui spiccano Poetry, Secret Sunshine e Peppermint Candy. Cannes 2010, giorno 8: la poesia di Lee Chang-Dong
