Football. I Ravens preparano la rivincita a Bologna (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024)
Il campionato di Terza divisione vede i Ravens con qualche innesto dei Titans, inseriti nel girone B insieme a Doves Bologna, Legionari Roma mentre i West Coast Riders Toscana hanno tagliato la corda ritirandosi dal torneo. Il debutto non è stato dei migliori visto che la formazione dell’head coach Tim Simmons ha perso, tra le mura amiche, contro i Doves Bologna 20-26. Il match è stato al cardiopalma. Il primo tempo è stato equilibratissimo poi, a pochi secondi dal termine, i viola-oro non hanno sfruttato l’occasione di segnare il touchdown del pareggio. La seconda sfida ha avuto un esito più negativo ma l’avversario, i Legionari Roma, è di primo livello. In terra capitolina i padroni di casa si sono imposti per 47-0. Il prossimo appuntamento è sabato 27 aprile alle 20,30 alla Lunetta Gamberini a Bologna contro le ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano
