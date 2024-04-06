Elizabeth e Damian Hurley sono due gocce d’acqua | l’ex top model sul red carpet assieme al figlio

Fonte : fanpage
Elizabeth e Damian Hurley sono due gocce d’acqua: l’ex top model sul red carpet assieme al figlio (Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) La modella e attrice sorride orgogliosa accanto al ventiduenne che debutta alla regia con Strictly Confidential. La coppia ha sfoggiato look alla moda e accattivanti, tra satin argentato e scollature profonde.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
  • Elizabeth Damian

    Il modello, ora prestato alla regia, racconta anche che la madre non resiste ai suoi blazer oversize. Una complicità che passa dal guardaroba: quello tra i due Hurley è un rapporto speciale fatto di ... (vanityfair)

Damian Hurley's directorial debut inspired by grief over father's suicide - Damian Hurley's directorial debut was inspired by his grief over the suicides of his father and close friend within a year of each other.uk.news.yahoo

Nepo Baby of the Week: Elizabeth Hurley Stars in Son’s Psychosexual Thriller - Elizabeth Hurley didn’t mind her son directing her during a queer intimate scene. In fact, she found it “liberating.” ...thedailybeast

Elizabeth Hurley, with filmmaker son Damian, tell a no-holds barred 'Strictly Confidential' story - HOLLYWOOD -- Elizabeth Hurley is one of the stars of the new mystery crime thriller, "Strictly Confidential." It marks the feature film directorial debut for her son, Damian, who just turned 22 this ...abc7

Video di Tendenza
Video Elizabeth Damian
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.