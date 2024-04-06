Bridgerton 3 | Nicola Coughlan svela la clausola contrattuale che riguarda le sue scene hot… e sua madre

(Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) L’attrice diha rivelato unanel suo contratto per la terza stagione della serie Netflix, unapensata principalmente per i suoi genitori: avere una versione alternativa di3, con meno nudità, da mostrare alla sua famiglia. L’attrice, che interpreta Penelope Featherington nel popolare romance storico di Netflix, e che sarà la protagonista della terza stagione (insieme al suo interesse amoroso Colin) ha parlato di questa clausula in una recente intervista a The Independent: “È letteralmente scritto nel mio contratto. Le persone pensano che lo dica per scherzo. Semplicemente non voglio. Sono cresciuta cattolica irlandese. Questo semplicemente non è il nostro stile“. Colin e Penelope in ...

