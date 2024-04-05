WWE | Wrestlemania boom! Venduti altri cinquemila biglietti sia per sabato che per domenica! Il dato

WWE: Wrestlemania boom! Venduti altri cinquemila biglietti sia per sabato che per domenica! Il dato (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Wrestlemania XL sarà la prima senza un McMahon a guidare la WWE e, già per questo motivo, sarà storica. L’anniversario numero 40 dello Showcase of Immortals, che già aveva venduto moltissimo, ha avuto un altro incredibile colpo di coda a poche ore dall’evento, vendendo quasi cinquemila biglietti rispetto a 48 ore fa. Il dato di Wrestletix è incredibile visto che, secondo il noto portale, con questi ritmi si rischia di sfondare quota 70.000 presenti sia sabato che domenica, costringendo la federazione a modificare il layout del Lincoln Financial Field: #Wrestlemania Night 1Sat • Apr 06, 2024 • 7:30 PMLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PAAvailable Tickets: 678Current Setup: 68,260Tickets Distributed: 67,582 +4,758 after some sections adjustments (see ...
