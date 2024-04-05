WWE | Wrestlemania boom! Venduti altri cinquemila biglietti sia per sabato che per domenica! Il dato

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024)XL sarà la prima senza un McMahon a guidare la WWE e, già per questo motivo, sarà storica. L’anniversario numero 40 dello Showcase of Immortals, che già aveva venduto moltissimo, ha avuto un altro incredibile colpo di coda a poche ore dall’evento, vendendo quasirispetto a 48 ore fa. Ildi Wrestletix è incredibile visto che, secondo il noto portale, con questi ritmi si rischia di sfondare quota 70.000 presenti siache, costringendo la federazione a modificare il layout del Lincoln Financial Field: #Night 1Sat • Apr 06, 2024 • 7:30 PMLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PAAvailable Tickets: 678Current Setup: 68,260Tickets Distributed: 67,582 +4,758 after some sections adjustments (see ...

WWE Wrestlemania Rumors: Latest on Bayley's Women's Title Match vs. Iyo Sky - Bayley will challenge former Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship Match Sunday night at Wrestlemania 40 from Philadelphia's ...bleacherreport

15 Worst Wrestlemania Matches of All Time - Wrestlemania is the biggest wrestling show of the year, but the worst Wrestlemania matches remind us that the event hasn't always lived up to the hype.denofgeek

10 WWE Superstars That Could Make Their Return/Debut at Wrestlemania X - Ahead of the biggest event in WWE’s calendar, here are some of our picks on who could make their return/debut and give fans that Wrestlemania moment.news18