WWE: Triple H a ruota libera su WrestleMania e tanto altro, The Game ospite sia di Pat McAfee che di Logan Paul (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Siamo a poche ore dal via ufficiale dell’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE, ovvero WrestleMania giunto alla sua 40esima edizione. Per le superstar oggi è stata una giornata veramente impegnativa e il media-day ha coinvolto diversi atleti e non solo, perché uno dei protagonisti di giornata è stato sicuramente Triple H. Pat McAfee Show Il Triplo ha cominciato il suo media-day essendo prima ospite al Pat McAfee Show e insieme all’host del talk ha dato spettacolo, iconico il momento dove i due hanno accolto la richiesta del pubblico presente e hanno simulato parte dell’iconica entrata di Triple H ovvero il momento in cui sputa l’acqua. Ma c’è di più perché il Triplo ha detto diverse cose interessanti ed ecco qui alcuni dei passaggi più interessanti dell’intervista ...
