WWE | Triple H a ruota libera su WrestleMania e tanto altro | The Game ospite sia di Pat McAfee che di Logan Paul

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Siamo a poche ore dal via ufficiale dell’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE, ovverogiunto alla sua 40esima edizione. Per le superstar oggi è stata una giornata veramente impegnativa e il media-day ha coinvolto diversi atleti e non solo, perché uno dei protagonisti di giornata è stato sicuramenteH. PatShow Il Triplo ha cominciato il suo media-day essendo primaal PatShow e insieme all’host del talk ha dato spettacolo, iconico il momento dove i due hanno accolto la richiesta del pubblico presente e hanno simulato parte dell’iconica entrata diH ovvero il momento in cui sputa l’acqua. Ma c’è di più perché il Triplo ha detto diverse cose interessanti ed ecco qui alcuni dei passaggi più interessanti dell’intervista ...

