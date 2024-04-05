WWE Stand and Deliver 2024 – Preview

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Buongiorno a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuovaqui sulle nostre pagine. E’ ora di dare spazio a NXT, che torna con un nuovo Premium Live Event, parlo diche si terrà dalla Wells Fargo Arena di Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. I i ONE ON ONE MATCH Shawn Spears vs Joe Gacy L’unico match annunciato per il kickoff, Shawn Spears affronterà Joe Gacy. Direi che è un incontro importante per entrambi, Spears ha l’occasione per lanciarsi al meglio dopo il suo recente ritorno nella WWE (dopo un periodo nella AEW) ben sapendo cosa può fare se in fiducia, e per Gacy è un ottimo modo per rilanciarsi in maniera importante. Ritengo che sia una lotta alla pari, la costruzione del medesimo è stata interessante ma forse vedo Spears in ...

