WWE: La prima Wrestlemania senza Vince genera entusiasmo, backstage molto più tranquillo dell’anno scorso (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Questa edizione di Wrestlemania sarà storica. Sarà infatti la prima senza un McMahon a capo della compagnia e, soprattutto, senza Vince. Se l’anno scorso, proprio verso lo Showcase of Immortals, l’ex Chairman era tornato ad influenzare il booking in certi match o segmenti (tra cui Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes) , secondo il report di Fightful dell’altro anno, quella di domani sarà la prima Wrestlemania con il marchio Triple H, dopo le dimissioni irrevocabili di McMahon di fine gennaio, a seguito dello scandalo sessuale scoppiato a ridosso di Royal Rumble. La sua assenza, certa quest’anno, ha addirittura acceso l’entusiasmo nel backstage secondo gli ultimi report. Il più grande e spaventoso cambiamento ...
