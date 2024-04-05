WWE | 4 match della Night 1 potrebbero avere una durata decisamente più lunga

WWE match

WWE: 4 match della Night 1 potrebbero avere una durata decisamente più lunga (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) -1, manca solo un giorno alla prima delle due serate di WrestleMania 40(o WrestleMania XL) e il programma della Night 1 comprende ad ora 7 match, senza contare i vari intermezzi che ci saranno. La prima notte così come la seconda presenta dei veri e propri piatti forti. I 4 big match dureranno molto Infatti già nella Night 1 assisteremo ad incontri decisamente importanti come quello valido per il World Women’s Championship fra Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch, il Ladder match valido per i titoli di coppia, GUNTHER vs Sami Zayn valido per l’intercontinental Championship e il main event, il tag team match, che sarà il main event di serata, fra il team composto da Seth “Freakin” Rollins e Cody Rhodes che se la dovranno vedere contro la Bloodline ...
