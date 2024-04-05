WWE | 4 match della Night 1 potrebbero avere una durata decisamente più lunga

Weekend con straordinari per Samantha Irvin. La ring-announcer, che nella serata di ieri è apparsa a Walemania, si è esibita suonando il flauto e ha evitato di cantare per un motivo ... (zonawrestling)
Due soli giorni ci separano da WrestleMania 40, come ogni anno c’è grande attesa per lo Showcase Of The Immortals che anche quest’anno è pronto a regalarci tante emozioni. prima volta ... (zonawrestling)
Ieri notte ad NXT Oba Femi ha affrontato Joe Gacy in un match non titolato. L’incontro, però, ha avuto breve durata. L’arbitro, dopo che Gacy è caduto male con la testa sul tappeto, ha subito ... (zonawrestling)
WrestleMania 40 predictions: Who will win every match, will Cody Rhodes finish the story - Will Cody Rhodes finally finish the story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 Let's predict the winner of each match scheduled for this weekend.msn
Rhea Ripley avrà un’entrata speciale a WrestleMania 40 Le ultime dalla WWE - dopo che The Man ha vinto la possibilità di combattere contro Rhea vincendo l'Elimination Chamber match dell'omonimo PLE WWE. Dopo che Becky Lynch ha affermato che ci sarà per lei un’entrata speciale ...worldwrestling
Cody Rhodes on his tense WrestleMania storyline with The Rock: 'He means what he says' - Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He will also team up with Seth Rollins to battle Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He discusses how his storyline ...aol