WWE | 4 match della Night 1 potrebbero avere una durata decisamente più lunga

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) -1, manca solo un giorno alla prima delle due serate di WrestleMania 40(o WrestleMania XL) e il programma1 comprende ad ora 7, senza contare i vari intermezzi che ci saranno. La prima notte così come la seconda presenta dei veri e propri piatti forti. I 4 bigdureranno molto Infatti già nella1 assisteremo ad incontriimportanti come quello valido per il World Women’s Championship fra Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch, il Laddervalido per i titoli di coppia, GUNTHER vs Sami Zayn valido per l’intercontinental Championship e il main event, il tag team, che sarà il main event di serata, fra il team composto da Seth “Freakin” Rollins e Cody Rhodes che se la dovranno vedere contro la Bloodline ...

