VTech Completes Acquisition of Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) HONG KONG, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Holdings Limited ("", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the United States, today announced thatTechnologies(formerly known as Snom Solutions), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed theof the(including the manufacturing facilities located in Bocholt, Germany) of(""). Thewas funded by internal resources. ThePurchase Agreement was announced on 24 January 2024 and the transaction was ...