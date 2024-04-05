VTech Completes Acquisition of Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) HONG KONG, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
VTech Holdings Limited ("VTech", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the United States, today announced that Gigaset Technologies GmbH (formerly known as Snom Solutions GmbH), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the Acquisition of the Assets (including the manufacturing facilities located in Bocholt, Germany) of Gigaset Communications GmbH ("Gigaset"). The Acquisition was funded by internal resources. The Assets Purchase Agreement was announced on 24 January 2024 and the transaction was ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
