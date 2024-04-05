VIDEO | Drew McIntyre si allena in palestra insieme a Brian Cage in vista di WM 40

Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL, Drew McIntyre è stato assoluto protagonista con una vignetta esilarante nel quale, lo Scottish Warrior, ha nuovamente preso di mira ... (zonawrestling)
Seppur a distanza, la rivalità tra Drew McIntyre e CM Punk prosegue con il primo che non perde occasione per sbeffeggiarlo. Il “Best In The World” è tornato ad allenarsi in palestra, dopo ... (zonawrestling)
Andrew Scott è il protagonista di Ripley, il nuovo thriller psicologico a puntate in arrivo su Netflix. Ripley, il nuovo thriller psicologico a puntate di Netflix con Andrew Scott nella parte del ... (2anews)
Vera Drew on how The People's Joker revels in the anarchic power of queerness - Drew understands this better than anyone, so by reimagining the Joker as an aspiring clown who's grappling with her gender identity, Vera's film taps into some core truths from the source material ...digitalspy
Happy Gilmore 2 sequel confirmed: Drew Barrymore reveals Adam Sandler has written new screenplay 27 years after original release - Discussing the subject in a preview clip her talk show, Drew, 49, explained how she had texted her Fifty First Dates co-star Adam Sandler , 57, to find out if it he'd written a new screenplay ...dailymail.co.uk
Adam Sandler confirms Happy Gilmore sequel to Drew Barrymore - Adam Sandler has seemingly confirmed 'Happy Gilmore 2' to Drew Barrymore. The 49-year-old actress was thrilled when Christopher McDonald - who portrayed Shooter McGavin in the 1996 golfing comedy - ...msn