Vestel to become a global player in mobility and energy storage (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Vestel mobility aims to reach billion-dollar market cap within the next three years Türkiye's technology giant Vestel unites all mobility and energy storage projects, run on substantial investments throughout the last ten years, under an umbrella organization of 'Vestel mobility.' Vestel CEO Ergün Güler noted that the company will focus on charging stations and automotive electronics in the electric vehicle industry which is on course to grow by 30 percent on average per year, as well as battery energy storage systems. ISTANBUL, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
