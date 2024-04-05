The Acolyte - La seguace | la regista anticipa la trama | Ci saranno rivelazioni in ogni episodio

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Il nuovo show Star Wars spiegherà anche il comportamento erratico dei Jedi ne La minaccia fantasma Oltre a spiegare il significato del titolo, ladi The- Laha ancheto quelli chei misteri esplorati dalla nuova serie Star Wars in arrivo il prossimo giugno su Disney+. Come i Jedi si siano ritrovati nella posizione in cui erano all'inizio di Star Wars ep. I - La minaccia fantasma rimane al momento un mistero e The: Lavede i Cavalieri Jedi al loro apice, ciò vuol dire che da quel momento in poi ci sarà solo un lungo declino. Parlando con Empire, Leslye Headland ha dichiarato: "Ero molto interessata a …

Carrie-Anne Moss as a Jedi Master in "The Acolyte": A Matrix-Star Wars crossover we didn't know we needed - Discover how Carrie-Anne Moss channels Trinity into her role as Jedi Master Indara in "The Acolyte," blending The Matrix's action with Star Wars' universe.msn

THE Acolyte: New Look At Carrie Anne-Moss' Jedi Master Revealed As Actress Teases MATRIX Similarities - It's because of that iconic character many Star Wars fans are excited to see the actress head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte. Moss has already fought like a Jedi ...sffgazette

Star Wars: The Acolyte, il Lato Chiaro e il Lato Oscuro si scontrano nelle cover Empire - Oltre le nuove immagini di Star Wars: Acolyte, Empire ha pubblicato una copertina speciale in onore della nuova serie che arriverà su Disney+. La copertina del giornale mostra la misteriosa guerriera ...serial.everyeye