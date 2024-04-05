Tekken 8: Il roster completo del picchiaduro definitivo di Bandai Namco (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024)
Nel 2024, Tekken 8 ha conquistato la scena dei giochi di combattimento, garantendo un’avventura in single player “stranamente” soddisfacente, reintroducendo il mitico Tekken Ball e offrendo un roster di personaggi vastissimo e realmente unico. Ogni combattente ha il proprio stile e la propria storia, e la scelta del giusto personaggio adatto al proprio gamestyle può fare la differenza tra la vittoria e la sconfitta.
JIN KAZAMA
Jin Kazama è il volto principale della serie, e in Tekken 8 torna con determinazione e rabbia rinnovati. Il suo stile di combattimento equilibrato e la sua ricerca di redenzione lo rendono un personaggio iconico e amato da sempre da tutti i fan della saga.
DEVIL JIN
Accanto a Jin c’è Devil Jin, la sua controparte oscura. Con ali demoniache e poteri sovrannaturali, Devil Jin offre un’esperienza di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247
