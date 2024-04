SUV Attack: parte l’offensiva Mercedes-Benz - Dalla GLA alla EQS, Mercedes-Benz lancia la propria offensiva tra i SUV, proponendo motorizzazioni efficienti e anche full electric.ilgiornale

Video captures people running from 'XL Bully' which Attacked four people in Battersea - Video captures the moment terrified people ran from a suspected XL Bully - with one man climbing on top of a car as the dog rampaged in south London. Four men were injured and taken to hospital after ...standard.co.uk