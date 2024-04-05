Sleep divorce | i sondaggi confermano la felicità delle coppie

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) La nuova pratica in diffusione negli USA è sempre più accettata e sempre più pregnante. Il cosiddetto ““, concetto discusso recentemente dall’attrice Cameron Diaz, che ne ha parlato in modo molto interessante, è una moda decisamente in voga negli ultimi tempi in America. Ma in che cosa consiste questo nuovo modo di intendere la coppia? Il principio è sempre: se le camere da letto sono separate, lesaranno di conseguenze più unite. Lo “” si può facilmente tradurre come “divorzio del sonno”, una formula che potrebbe rappresentare la soluzione alle crisi matrimoniali. A spiegarlo, è stata la stessa Cameron Diaz, ospite del podcast On The Rim.“Dovremmo normalizzare le camere separate. Fosse per me, direi letteralmente: io a casa mia, tu a casa tua.” ha dichiarato ...

