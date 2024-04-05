Sanctions on Moscow have hurt European economies while Russia' s has GROWN - and have only encouraged Putin to form stronger ties with China and be more aggressive towards the West

Sanctions on Moscow have hurt European economies while Russia's has GROWN - and have only encouraged Putin to form stronger ties with China and be more aggressive towards the West (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Western Sanctions have done nothing to deter Russia from continuing its aggression in Ukraine and may even be harming Britain and Europe more than Moscow as Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on Kyiv. more than two years after US President Joe Biden declared 'the rouble would be turned to rubble'
