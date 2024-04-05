(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) - In March, "2024 Smart Factory Automation Industry Exhibition (SF+AW 2024)" wasreleased to the public - Posting various performance videos ofin the form of humanoids on YouTube channels DAEJEON, South, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the robot platform company, announced that it has released detailed specifications of RB-Y1, thedeveloped in, and posted various performance videos on theYouTube channel. RB-Y1 is a form of mounting a humanoid-type double-arm robot on a wheel-type high-speedbase to enable work in ...

BERLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robot ics , the Robot platform company, announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop AI-Mobile Dual-Arm Robot s with ... (liberoquotidiano)

Robotics System Integration Market Projected to Reach $144.18 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch - The report titled "Robotics System Integration Market by Robot Type (Collaborative Robotics Integration, Industrial Robotic Systems, Service Robots), Service Type (Installation & Commissioning, ...lelezard

Rainbow Robotics unveils RB-Y1, Korea's first bimanual mobile manipulator - Rainbow Robotics, the robot platform company, announced that it has released detailed specifications of RB-Y1, the first bimanual mobile manipulator developed in Korea, and posted various performance ...finance.yahoo

Flash News: OKX's Monthly Nitro Spreads Trading Volume Approaches 5 Billion USDT in March 2024 - OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 4, 2024. OKX's Monthly Nitro Spreads Trading Volume Approaches 5 Billion USDT in March 2024 OKX today announced ...lelezard