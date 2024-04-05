Pro-Ject T2 | la serie di giradischi si allarga con i modelli tradizionali

Pro-Ject T2, la serie di giradischi si allarga con i modelli tradizionali (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Dopo il modello wireless la serie di giradischi T2 ha ora i suoi modelli tradizionali, ma sempre con il nuovo braccio in alluminio e la pregevole testina Sumiko Rainier, anche con stadio phono integrato ...
Giradischi Pro-Ject T2 / T2 Super Phono - Pro-Ject espande la T-Line con due nuovi giradischi basati sul precedente T2 W, offerti a prezzo più abbordabile grazie all'eliminazione del Wi-Fi e relative tecnologie per lo streaming Pro-Ject Audio ...avmagazine

Pro-Ject's two new affordable turntables promise audiophile quality for less - Both models are still plug-and-play turntables that have wooden chassis and the brand's signature T-line design. And like the T1 range, Pro-Ject is offering variations with stripped-back features. The ...techradar

Pro-Ject's new T2 duo of turntables are here to provide you with "years of musical bliss" - Pro-Ject has announced two brand-new plug-and-play turntables, the T2 and the T2 Super Phono. Both models share the same design basics, internal circuitry and general specifications. The only big ...yahoo

