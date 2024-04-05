Pro-Ject T2 | la serie di giradischi si allarga con i modelli tradizionali

Sul territorio fiorentino, con strumenti adeguati e l’aiuto del Comune, potrebbe crescere non poco il numero delle società che sarebbero strutturate per sostenere in proprio la realizzazione o la ... (sport.quotidiano)
Mentre la situazione umanitaria a Gaza diventa di giorno in giorno più drammatica, l’attacco israeliano al convoglio dell’organizzazione umanitaria World central kitchen costringe altre ong a ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Un progetto che aveva un obiettivo ben preciso: catturare e analizzare i dati analitici dei rivali per poter rispondere colpo su colpo. E così, fin dal 2016, Facebook ha dato vita al cosiddetto ... (giornalettismo)
Giradischi Pro-Ject T2 / T2 Super Phono - Pro-Ject espande la T-Line con due nuovi giradischi basati sul precedente T2 W, offerti a prezzo più abbordabile grazie all'eliminazione del Wi-Fi e relative tecnologie per lo streaming Pro-Ject Audio ...avmagazine
Pro-Ject's two new affordable turntables promise audiophile quality for less - Both models are still plug-and-play turntables that have wooden chassis and the brand's signature T-line design. And like the T1 range, Pro-Ject is offering variations with stripped-back features. The ...techradar
Pro-Ject's new T2 duo of turntables are here to provide you with "years of musical bliss" - Pro-Ject has announced two brand-new plug-and-play turntables, the T2 and the T2 Super Phono. Both models share the same design basics, internal circuitry and general specifications. The only big ...yahoo