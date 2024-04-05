Olympic Qualifier Series | 19 gli azzurri in gara per un posto a Parigi 2024 tra arrampicata | break dance e skateboard

Olympic Qualifier

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Olympic Qualifier Series, 19 gli azzurri in gara per un posto a Parigi 2024 tra arrampicata, break dance e skateboard (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) L’ultima chiamata per Parigi 2024 per quattro discipline, ovvero arrampicata sportiva, break dance, skateboard e BMX freestyle, passerà per le Olympic Qualifier Series, che si svolgeranno in due tappe, tra Shanghai (16-19 maggio) e Budapest (20-23 giugno). L’Italia non sarà presente nella BMX freestyle, mentre saranno 19 gli azzurri in gara tra arrampicata sportiva, break dance e skateboard: Beatrice Colli, Giulia Randi, Ludovico Fossali, Gianluca Zodda ed Alessandro Boulos (arrampicata sportiva – speed), Laura Rogora, Camilla Moroni, Giorgia Tesio, Filip Schenk, Stefano Ghisolfi, Giorgio Tomatis e Marcello Bombardi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
  • Olympic Qualifier

    Shanghai, 13 mar – (Xinhua) – A Shanghai a meta’ maggio si terranno le Olympic Qualifier Series per freestyle BMX, skateboard, break dance e arrampicata sportiva presso lo Huangpu ... (romadailynews)

  • Olympic Qualifier

    La World dance Sport Federation, federazione mondiale di danza sportiva, sotto la cui egida rientra la Break dance, ha rilasciato la lista definitiva degli atleti che avranno diritto a prendere ... (oasport)

Castlerea to host Clash of the Titans - This evening's card will feature some of the biggest names in Irish boxing like Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Dean Clancy, Jack Marley, ...roscommonherald.ie

Banyana Prepare for High Stakes Olympic Showdown Against Nigeria - Coach Desiree Ellis' charges have set their sights on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but they must first get past the Super Falcons of Nigeria over the two legs of this CAF Women's ...msn

Sport Climbing World Cup season 2024: preview, full schedule, and how to watch live - An exciting new season will begin with the 36th edition of the IFSC World Cup series starting on April 8th in China and finishing in October in Seoul. There will be 16 events in total and, in the ...olympics

Video di Tendenza
Video Olympic Qualifier
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.