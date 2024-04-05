New Phoenix Ensemble in concerto a Villa d’Almè con “Opera & Burlesque”

New Phoenix Ensemble in concerto a Villa d’Almè con “Opera & Burlesque” (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Domenica 7 aprile, alle 20,45 si esibirà nella Chiesa dei Santi Faustino e Jovita di Villa d’Almè “New Phoenix Ensemble” collettivo di musiciste e musicisti internazionali. Il trio è stato cofondato dalla clarinettista bergamasca Letizia Maulà, clarinettista villese diplomatasi al conservatorio Donizetti di Bergamo, e laureatasi con laude presso i conservatori di Trento e di Rotterdam, in Olanda, ove attualmente risiede. Titolo della serata, in cui si esibiranno anche il pianista Stefano Teani e la violoncellista Katja Didychenko è Opera &; Burlesque. È tra gli altri brani, prevista la prima esecuzione assoluta de “Butterfly Effect after Giacomo Puccini” commissionato alla compositrice Valentina Ciardelli in occasione dei cent’anni dalla morte del famosissimo ...
